Reviewing Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) and PDD (NASDAQ:PDD)

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) and PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Online Vacation Center and PDD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 0.00 PDD 0 7 6 1 2.57

PDD has a consensus target price of $144.55, suggesting a potential upside of 22.03%. Given PDD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDD is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

39.8% of PDD shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of PDD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDD has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Online Vacation Center and PDD”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.10 million 0.66 $750,000.00 N/A N/A PDD $53.96 billion 3.06 $15.40 billion $9.29 12.75

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and PDD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A PDD 24.63% 33.76% 20.50%

Summary

PDD beats Online Vacation Center on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets. It also involved in developing and selling river, ocean, and land vacation packages; publishes three travel newsletters under the Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash brands; selling online of golf training aids; and operates a cruises franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents, as well as a website that connects travelers to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

