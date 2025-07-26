Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,332 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,968,000 after buying an additional 75,940 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,296.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,261.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.15. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 5,754,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013,227.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,013,227.38. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $66,067.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,709.44. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

