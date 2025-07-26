QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $44.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QDEL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QuidelOrtho

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 230.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,590 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,238,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $34,171,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,817,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,716,000 after purchasing an additional 764,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $49.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.97 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.