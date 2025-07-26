QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,191 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $5,285,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.86.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $158.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.64. The firm has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

