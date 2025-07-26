Private Management Group Inc. Sells 3,722 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Liberty Global worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 556.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 577.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 17.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 22,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $99,999.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,651,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,894.39. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,243.13. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

