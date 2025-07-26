Private Management Group Inc. Has $6.07 Million Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,711 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 2.07% of OmniAb worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OmniAb by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 854,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OmniAb by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 142,513 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of OmniAb by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 817,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of OABI opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. OmniAb, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $256.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.14.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 229.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.37%. Analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Love bought 25,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,966.18. This represents a 187.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins bought 65,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,831,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,917.28. This trade represents a 2.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

