PFG Advisors Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAUG. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BATS:BAUG opened at $47.33 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $165.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.