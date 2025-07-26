PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBAI. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 121.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 14,063 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $42,892.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 270,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,686.05. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,239 shares in the company, valued at $918,860.40. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,987 shares of company stock valued at $614,608. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BigBear.ai

About BigBear.ai

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.