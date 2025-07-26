PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

