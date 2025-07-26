PFG Advisors Has $268,000 Stock Position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMBD. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,005,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after purchasing an additional 196,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,229,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,217,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,502,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000.

Get Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

About Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.