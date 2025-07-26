PFG Advisors Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,754,000 after purchasing an additional 222,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,704,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 75,632.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,785.92. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This trade represents a 30.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $711.80 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $717.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

