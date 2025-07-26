Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) is Sather Financial Group Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,309 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for 3.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.45% of Paycom Software worth $57,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,160.68. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $238.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.07 and its 200 day moving average is $225.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.46 and a 1 year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.