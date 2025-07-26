Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,952 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.54% of Paychex worth $298,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $147.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day moving average is $148.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.07 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

