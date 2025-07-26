PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR worth $33,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in PACCAR by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 13.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 15.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

