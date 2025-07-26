Objective Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $289.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

