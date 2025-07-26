Objective Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Objective Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises about 1.4% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $66.36 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

