Oak Thistle LLC Sells 143,441 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,441 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Newell Brands by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NWL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -47.46%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.