Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $235.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total value of $285,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,471.02. The trade was a 9.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison A. Quirk sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $199,755.17. Following the sale, the director owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,148.82. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.