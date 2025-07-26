Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 747,447 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,085,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,447 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $45,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.83. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 62.79% and a negative net margin of 74.84%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 68,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $502,828.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,279,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,404,501.40. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

