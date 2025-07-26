Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 60,592 Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,592 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises 1.8% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $145,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,295,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,287,000 after acquiring an additional 198,718 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.52.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $692.85 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $300.57 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 114.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $701.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

