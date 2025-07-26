Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 205,787 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,539,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,787 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up 1.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.94% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $86,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 464,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 132.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 32,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $71.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 1,023.64%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Simeon George bought 989,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,499,918.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,730,179 shares in the company, valued at $90,021,213.37. This trade represents a 133.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $141,316.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,083.92. The trade was a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

