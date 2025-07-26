Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,362,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,828 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $46,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $62,125.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 448,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,504.20. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $77,546.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,083,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,994,087.50. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,872 shares of company stock valued at $173,238. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.03. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

