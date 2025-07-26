Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,021,460 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021,460 shares during the period. Tempus AI comprises about 2.6% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $205,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,255,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,284,000 after buying an additional 1,016,384 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,762,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,251,000 after buying an additional 1,950,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 86,947.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after buying an additional 1,651,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth $34,681,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 945,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,908,000 after purchasing an additional 271,591 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Tempus AI Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $64.49 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 533.21% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. The firm had revenue of $255.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James William Rogers sold 23,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $1,462,865.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 146,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,237,483.27. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,357,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,664,819.81. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 612,522 shares of company stock valued at $41,600,238. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.