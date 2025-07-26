Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $57.77 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,223 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $57,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, Director Musa Tariq sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $158,947.11. Following the sale, the director owned 7,190 shares in the company, valued at $355,689.30. This represents a 30.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,202,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,952,954.72. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,300 shares of company stock valued at $17,082,238 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $44.42 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.