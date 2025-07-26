Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,264 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.47% of CareDx worth $24,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $3,694,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CareDx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CareDx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CareDx by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

In related news, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $465,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,238.20. This represents a 44.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $228,831.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 316,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,481.89. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,078 shares of company stock worth $2,419,915. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $712.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. CareDx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. CareDx had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 21.16%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

