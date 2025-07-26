Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,596 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $91.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $38,658.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,702.36. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $137,093.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,269.94. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,329 shares of company stock worth $423,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

