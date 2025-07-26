Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 48,363 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,363 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $9,448,994.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,453,573. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $9,515,792.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 236,167 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,022.53. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800,731 shares of company stock worth $40,152,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

