Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 26,419 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,419 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 186.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in State Street by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Cfra Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on STT

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.67.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.