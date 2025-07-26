Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,940 Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 13.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $671,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 45,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $278.00 price objective on Equifax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $246.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

