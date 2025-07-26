Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $557,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 738.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,249,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,922,000 after purchasing an additional 715,024 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,482,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 363,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,649,959 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 242.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 765.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

