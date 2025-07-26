Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 2,550 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

