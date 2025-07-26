Music Stocks To Watch Now – July 24th

Amazon.com, Apple, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies operating within the music industry—this can include record labels, streaming platforms, concert promoters and equipment manufacturers. By buying music stocks, investors gain exposure to revenue streams such as album and single sales, streaming royalties, live-performance ticketing and licensing fees. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.94. 30,348,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,180,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.14. 26,462,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,728,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.07. 8,764,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,497,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $148.43.

