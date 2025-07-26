Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Scott Lublin Sells 5,000 Shares

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,516.56. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

On Friday, June 20th, Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $325,150.00.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.20.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Metropolitan Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.