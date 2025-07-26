McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $298.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.91. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $250.23 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.