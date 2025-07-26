Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,915 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 286,326 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 25.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $423.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Matrix Service Company has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $200.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service Company will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.