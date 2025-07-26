loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Sells $537,325.26 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $537,325.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,072,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,269.71. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 121,597 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $243,194.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 672,865 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $1,359,187.30.

On Friday, July 18th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 9,153 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $18,306.00.

loanDepot Stock Down 1.9%

LDI opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $585.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $273.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 73.3% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,245 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 971,700 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 1,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 618,153 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

