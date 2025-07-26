Lifeworks Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 164,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 41.4% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 31,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 123,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LYG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:LYG opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

