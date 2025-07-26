JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Position Lowered by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 744,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $53,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $82.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

