Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Inv Vk Pa Valu worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu by 18.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Inv Vk Pa Valu Stock Performance

NYSE VPV opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Inv Vk Pa Valu has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Inv Vk Pa Valu Announces Dividend

About Inv Vk Pa Valu

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

