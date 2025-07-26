John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after buying an additional 99,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $39,626,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 573,541 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,415,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 418,855 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,261,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 272,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

