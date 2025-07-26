Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $3.50 price target on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CYH

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $387.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 71.6% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 133.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.