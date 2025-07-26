iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cosner Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cosner Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IVV stock opened at $640.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $610.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $640.64. The firm has a market cap of $644.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

