iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340,972 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.81% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $49,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,259.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $38.65 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

