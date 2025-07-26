Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,889,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,465 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications comprises about 1.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.60% of Iridium Communications worth $106,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,893,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,361,000 after buying an additional 1,064,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,240,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,213,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,125,000 after purchasing an additional 683,777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $17,613,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,088,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 567,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of IRDM opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.