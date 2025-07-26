Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

