International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,236,176,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $259.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.81. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $181.81 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.