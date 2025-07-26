GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,619 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15,313.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,712,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,588 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 753,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,088,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,789,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.8468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

