GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 93,809 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,809 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $349,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $439.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $440.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

