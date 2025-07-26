GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 629 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4%

WM opened at $229.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.77%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

