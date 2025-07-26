GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $121.03 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,139,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 4.9% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $121,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 155,027 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

